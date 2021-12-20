Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 20.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $251.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

