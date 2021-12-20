Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $209.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average of $219.91. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.56 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

