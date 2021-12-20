Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 11.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

