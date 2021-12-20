Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 499.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $127.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.75. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

