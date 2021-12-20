DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY):

12/9/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. "

12/8/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a 186.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 179.00.

12/3/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a 190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 187.00.

11/29/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2021 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 167.00 to 179.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 195.00 to 205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 190.00 to 200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DNBBY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. 96,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $2.0629 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

