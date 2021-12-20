Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shares traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $46.01. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

