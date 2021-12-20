DragonVein (DVC) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.25 million and $622.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,010.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.34 or 0.00917537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00259956 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00026303 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.