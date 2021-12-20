Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given New GBX 980 Price Target at Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 960 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 65.12% from the stock’s current price.

DRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.60) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 656 ($8.67).

Shares of Drax Group stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 593.50 ($7.84). 261,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 546.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 472.17. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 330.92 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($8.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -30.39.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

