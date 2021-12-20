Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $15,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFH. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

