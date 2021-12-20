DREP (DREP) Trading Down 31.3% This Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.11 or 0.00198293 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

