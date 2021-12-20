DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019176 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004780 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001896 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

