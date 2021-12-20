Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 178000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

