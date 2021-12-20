e-Money (NGM) Market Cap Reaches $15.14 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $15.14 million and approximately $201,228.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Money has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.08339399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,910.53 or 0.99818943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00074243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.