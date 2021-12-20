Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $97.08 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

