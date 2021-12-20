EarnX Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $38,579.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EarnX has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.39 or 0.08226728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.66 or 1.00051176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

EarnX Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,927,785,219,952 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EarnX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

