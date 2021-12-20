East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Shares Down 1.1%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 68,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 83,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

