Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 16215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

