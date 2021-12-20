eBoost Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00320607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

