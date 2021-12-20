eBoost Trading 16.8% Higher This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00320607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

