eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $27.73 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.86 or 0.08295950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,180.93 or 0.99878623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00074248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,928,942,173,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

