ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Down 2%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 4,827,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,053,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £12.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.63.

ECR Minerals Company Profile (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company has 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in Philippines.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.