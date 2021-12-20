Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Separately, HSBC raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. Edenred has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

