EDUCare (EKT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.44 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $523,748.98 and approximately $1.44 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006771 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

