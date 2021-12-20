Edward Jones Downgrades Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Hold

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CERN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cerner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.59. 1,465,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,668. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

