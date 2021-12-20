Einsteinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $9,595.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00326472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,213,608 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

