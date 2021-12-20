Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

