Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Shares Up 1,550%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) shares were up 1,550% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Elio Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

