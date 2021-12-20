Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,254. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.19%. This is a positive change from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

