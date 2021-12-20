Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,254. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $17.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.19%. This is a positive change from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
