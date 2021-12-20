Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $4.68 billion and $179.35 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $235.23 or 0.00501570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.00240149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,912,176 coins and its circulating supply is 19,901,376 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.