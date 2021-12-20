Enecuum Tops 1-Day Volume of $251,884.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $251,884.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enecuum has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006847 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,112,558 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

