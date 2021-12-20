Energem Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Energem’s (NASDAQ:ENCPU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Energem had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Energem’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Energem stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Energem has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

