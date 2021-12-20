EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Down 47.8% Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $828.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.60 or 0.08316596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.65 or 0.99864097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

