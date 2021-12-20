EpiK Protocol Market Cap Reaches $33.92 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and $2.61 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.86 or 0.08295950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,180.93 or 0.99878623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00074248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

