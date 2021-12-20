EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

EQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYPXF)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.