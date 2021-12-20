Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $819.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $800.36 and its 200 day moving average is $814.09. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 172.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

