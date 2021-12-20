Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

