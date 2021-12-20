Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nordson Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Nordson in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.