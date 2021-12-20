Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (ACRS, ALBO, AT, AUTL, CERN, CVE, DOL, EQIX, FNV, GFL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 20th:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT)

was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$72.00 price target on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$167.00 target price on the stock.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Piper Sandler currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.