ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

A number of research firms have commented on ERYP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $2.20 on Monday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

