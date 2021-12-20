Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 138,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 263,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.34 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Europa Metals Company Profile (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Castilla y LeÃ³n, north west Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.