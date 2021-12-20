Evedo (EVED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $1.88 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

