EvidenZ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $245,049.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006685 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

