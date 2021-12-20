Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.22. 33,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.40 and a 200-day moving average of $345.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $399.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

