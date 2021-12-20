Exeedme (XED) Reaches Market Cap of $23.65 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $23.65 million and $754,158.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.72 or 0.08306963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,013.35 or 0.99991352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00073649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

