Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 51,766 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $19.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

