extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $411,383.87 and approximately $74,212.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,821.39 or 0.99598141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00045940 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00270778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00403188 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001890 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

