F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $233.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $239.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

