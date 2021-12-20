Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $543.71.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of FICO opened at $412.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.33 and a 200-day moving average of $445.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.
In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
