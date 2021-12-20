Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $543.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FICO opened at $412.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.33 and a 200-day moving average of $445.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

