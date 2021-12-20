Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Shares Down 0.9%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10. 1,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

