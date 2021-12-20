FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $336.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $336.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

